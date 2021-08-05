Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ahead of their Premier League opener against Leeds on August 14, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's Manchester United squad are currently in Scotland for a three-day pre-season training camp.

The Red Devils won't play any matches while north of the border, but will instead work on fitness and tactics prior to the final friendly of their warm-up programme against Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Given the motivation behind the trip, then, it was a little puzzling to see some of the choices apparently made by United players on a 'leaked' meal list from the trip.

An image of a spreadsheet seemingly containing the squad's food preferences has gone viral on Twitter. There has been no official confirmation of whether the photo is genuine, but that hasn't stopped United fans from having their say on a few of the stranger requests on the list.

The controversy began with the starters with the likes of David De Gea, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw all going down the painfully dull route of opting for 'normal bread' their opening course.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

England left-back Shaw wasn't any fancier with his main either, choosing a cheeseburger and chips. While that may not be the most exciting dinner imaginable, it went down better with United fans than that of forward Mason Greenwood.

The 19-year-old plumped for a steak, but requested that it be cooked well done - much to the horror of the comments section of the tweet.

"Mason Greenwood has much to learn. NEVER order your steak well done," advised one of the calmer responses, with others suggesting fines and bans for committing such a sin.

"Five-game ban for Mason Greenwood for requesting a well done steak. Luke Shaw is also a lunatic," chimed in another supporter.

"He needs to be sold ASAP. Probably has ketchup with it as well the weirdo," added a third reply.

So appalled was one United fan with the overall state of affairs that they called for champion of children's nutrition Marcus Rashford to get involved to ensure that his teammates eat better.

1 of 12 What shirt number does Mason Greenwood wear for Manchester United? 10 11 13 16

"@MarcusRashford Might need your help here buddy some of these meals are criminal," wrote the concerned supporter.

On the basis of a few of these requests, it's tough not to agree.

Jack Grealish signs for Man City (The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News