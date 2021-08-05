Best dive ever? 14-year-old Olympian gets perfect score and donates winnings to mum

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

14-year-old Chinese diver Quan Hongchan put on a faultless performance in the women’s 10m platform to secure gold and continue China’s domination in diving at these Games.

The teenager is China’s youngest competitor at these Olympics and finished with a total score of 466.20 –– over 40 points ahead of second place. Three of Hongchan’s scores scored perfect 10’s, to the amazement of fans online.

One user wrote on Twitter: “I’m sorry but this is madness. 14-years-old and getting perfect scores from all the judges. Quan Hongchan is literally insane.”

Another said: “Quan Hongchan! Absolute perfection. Historic scores that are etched forever in the Olympic history books.”

Yet, despite sealing a historic gold medal, the 14-year-old appeared less than ecstatic for most of the competition. Fans were quick to spot this and urged Hongchan to smile more.

“Imagine getting a perfect score in diving and not even cracking a smile,” one user put on social media.

“Hongchan please smile” another implored.

The teenager did eventually show some emotion after learning of her win, as the reality of what she had achieved finally sunk in.

The Chinese star began diving in 2014 when she was just seven years old and continued in order to help try and pay medical bills for her sick mum.

Meanwhile, China also claimed a silver medal through teammate Yuxi Chen, who is just a year older than Hongchan.

Such has been China’s dominance in diving events at these Games, that only Britain’s Tom Daley and Matty Lee have denied them a gold medal so far.

Daly is in action again tomorrow, where he'll compete in qualifying for the individual event.

