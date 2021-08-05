NBA 2K22: Soundtrack List Has Been Released

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

NBA 2K22 is being released and the developers have finally revealed the upcoming soundtrack for the basketball game.

We are still in the early stages of the build up for the game, so it is somewhat surprising for the soundtrack to be released right now, but it is news that a lot of the community have got excited about.

The music is key on games such as this, as gamers have a lot of time flicking through the menus or lobbies and they always feel the need for good music while doing this.

Some of the music has become famous due to them being in NBA or in FIFA and they either feature some classic tracks or up and coming ones.

Soundtrack List Has Been Revealed For NBA 2K22

NBA 2K revealed their soundtrack for NBA 2K22 on Twitter, and there are a lot of great artists from across the globe coming to the game.

The full soundtrack can be seen by visiting the link down below, but some of the standout artists include Aitch, Ghetts, Skepta, D Double E, Young Thug, Travis Scott and Migos.

Obviously fans want to see footage of the gameplay and also find out information about what new features and modes would be coming to the game; however, due to being in early stages, we have only seen an announcement trailer.

Aside from the soundtrack, many love to guess what ratings they think the basketball stars will have, and we have made some predictions that you can read about down below.

With a variety of genres in the soundtrack, there should be music which suits everyone's taste, and hopefully this news has gone down very well with the NBA community.

This should also be the final confirmed soundtrack, but we will keep you updated in case there are any last minute changes.

