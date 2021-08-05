Sheffield Wednesday Transfer News: Owls seal deal for 32-year-old ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to make the perfect start to life in League One this weekend when they head to The Valley to face Charlton Athletic.

Following the fallout of his side's relegation from the Championship, Darren Moore has opted to make some drastic chances to his squad ahead of what will be his first full season in charge of the club.

As well as parting ways with a host of players who ultimately underachieved in the second-tier, the Wednesday manager has made a plethora of signings during the current transfer window.

Having already swooped for George Byers, Theo Corbeanu and Marvin Johnson this week, Moore has now sealed a move for forward Lee Gregory.

As confirmed by the club's official website, Gregory has joined Wednesday on a permanent deal for Stoke City.

With the Potters recently deciding to bolster their attacking options by signing Sam Surridge from AFC Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee, the 32-year-old was likely to fall further down the pecking order at the bet365 Stadium if he opted to stay at the club.

Limited to just three league starts during the first-half of the previous campaign, the former Millwall man was loaned out to Derby County earlier this year.

Although he eventually had his season curtailed by a hamstring injury, Gregory managed to play a role in helping the Rams avoid relegation as he netted three goals and provided one assist in 11 appearances for the club.

1 of 12 Which of the following Football League teams has never won the FA Cup? Derby County Nottingham Forest Reading Bolton Wanderers

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

There is every chance that Gregory could help Wednesday emerge as promotion contenders this season as the forward has proven in the past that he is capable of setting the third-tier alight.

During his time at Millwall, Gregory managed to help the club achieve play-off glory by netting 18 goals in the 2016/17 campaign.

Although it is fair to say that he failed to replicate these displays in the Championship, a move to a team in a lower division may allow the forward to rediscover his best form.

If Gregory hits the ground running at Hillsborough, he could become an instant hit amongst the club's supporters who will be desperate to see their side succeed this season.

Transfer News LIVE: Grealish having Man City medical today, Bailey joins Villa

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News