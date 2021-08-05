Black Ops Cold War Season 5: Trailer Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Black Ops Cold War Season 5 is only a matter of days away and we have all the latest trailers available for you to see before its launch.

The game is linked with battle royale game mode Warzone, and they will both release season 5 at the same time, but there will be some big differences.

Black Ops Season 5 focuses on the multiplayer version of the game, and we have already had some great news as leaks have revealed two famous maps will be returning to the franchise.

When a season is close to release, the trailers give players a great peak at what exciting content they have coming their way.

Latest Black Ops Cold War Season 5 Trailers Have Been Revealed

In the last week, we have not been treated to just one trailer, but two.

One of them has been a teaser trailer, while the other one is a cinematic trailer which shows a lot more, including a possible new Operator that will be in the game.

The teaser trailer came out first on Twitter and gave gaming fans a preview of what is to come.

The other trailer- the cinematic one, was also released on Twitter, and this increased excitement quite a lot.

After seeing these trailers, it is understandable to see why excitement for the new season is so high. Not only did we see a possible new operator, but we also saw the new semi-automatic pistols that leakers had suggested will be in the game- the Tec-9s.

The footage confirms that these leaks were right, and these akimbo weapons could be very enjoyable to use in multiplayer.

No doubt we will be treating to another trailer before release which involves gameplay footage, and when it does we will show the video right here.

Following these trailers being released, there is no doubt that a lot of the Call of Duty community will be playing Black Ops Cold War when season 5 comes out.

