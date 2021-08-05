Harry Kane: Man City's £100m Jack Grealish deal will impact Tottenham star's price-tag

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City may have to pay more for Harry Kane after spending £100m on Jack Grealish, Pete O'Rourke reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Jack Grealish and Harry Kane?

Manchester City are close to completing the signing of Aston Villa's Grealish for a fee of £100m.

Kane is a target for City, who reportedly had a bid of 'at least' £100m for the England captain fall on deaf ears earlier this summer.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Kane's price-tag?

O'Rourke has said that Kane's potential transfer fee could increase now that City have spent £100m on Grealish, as Spurs will believe the player has more of a pedigree.

He reckons that Tottenham will want at least £140m for Kane, whilst City will have a 'ceiling' on any offer they make - perhaps of £120m.

"A lot of talk of this £160m mark. Spurs will point to the Jack Grealish situation now, he's on his way to the Etihad for a fee of around £100m. I know there's a slight difference in this, he might have a buy-out in his clause at Villa, which it looks like City have activated.

"Harry Kane doesn't have that in his contract at Tottenham, so it makes it harder for the two clubs to deal with this one, and try to come to an agreement," O'Rourke said whilst appearing on The Football Terrace.

"But they'll say Harry Kane, a more established player than Jack Grealish, he's played Champions League football, England captain. They'll be thinking, market value, if Jack Grealish is worth £100m, they'll be looking at least £140m for Harry Kane. Will City go to that? I'm not too sure, they've maybe got a ceiling, maybe they'll go to £120m," O'Rourke concluded.

Have Man City made a mistake here?

City might have made a mistake here. If they had signed Kane first instead of Grealish, then they could have avoided inflating the striker's fee.

Tottenham would likely have still wanted massive money for Kane, but maybe not the £140m that O'Rourke suggests they are looking for - and a price tag which he reckons City won't match.

Why have Man City signed Grealish first?

City have likely signed Grealish first as the deal was probably easier to complete than any potential Kane one. Sky Sports reports that City met the £100m release clause in the midfielder's contract. It is a different story with the Spurs striker.

As has been stated by O'Rourke, there is no release clause for Kane, and as he's officially not for sale, it appears the North London club are determined to drive the hardest of bargains if they are to let him go this summer.

That kind of negotiation will inevitably take some time, whereas Grealish's situation was simply a case of agreeing personal terms once his clause had been matched.

