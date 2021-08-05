Aston Villa were willing to pay Jack Grealish more than Manchester City

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa were willing to pay Jack Grealish more than what he will earn at Manchester City, according to reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Jack Grealish?

Pep Guardiola is eager to land the Aston Villa midfielder. And the Blues, it seems, are not afraid to dig deep into their pockets as they close in on bringing him to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Grealish is on the verge of joining City from Villa in a club-record deal worth as much as £100 million, with the England international signing a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium.

The highly-rated 25-year-old midfielder will become the club's first major acquisition of the summer, with the board reacting to the Champions League defeat to Chelsea by being the biggest spenders in the transfer window.

And Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol, in a post on social media, has confirmed initial reports that Dean Smith's side were prepared to pay Grealish more money than he will earn at the Etihad in order to persuade him to stay at Villa Park.

He tweeted: "Aston Villa were willing to pay Jack Grealish more than he will earn at Man City.

"He wants to win PL/CL. Villa accept his decision and wish him well.

"There is no bitterness. Hopefully fans will accept his decision as well and this won’t taint his legacy."

Solhekol also revealed that Grealish, who won the first of his 12 England caps in August 2020, has been wrestling with the decision to leave his boyhood club this summer but finally opted to depart because his aim is to win the Champions League and Premier League.

In a later tweet, he added: "Jack Grealish has a £100m release clause in his Aston Villa contract.

"It’s been very difficult for him to leave the club he’s supported all his life and been at for 19 years.

"He was absolutely torn about whether to stay at Villa or move to Man City."

How will Jack Grealish fit into Manchester City's starting XI?

A quick, agile, creative and technical player, with excellent dribbling skills, Grealish is a versatile midfielder, who excels as an advanced playmaker, as a winger on either flank, or as an attacking midfielder through the middle of the pitch.

While the role that Grealish will play at City is yet to become clear, it has been suggested that Guardiola could look to rotate him with Ilkay Gundogan in central midfield.

What has Pep Guardiola said about Jack Grealish?

Guardiola is well aware of the talents of Grealish, who has scored five goals against 'Big Six' clubs during his career, but previously expressed doubts that the board would be able to afford such a hefty price tag.

Speaking to reporters after City's 3-0 win over Villa at the Etihad in 2019, he said: "He's incredible. A top player. I'm happy he stayed in the Championship to defend his club when he could have gone.

"He's a talented player. He's fast in the final third, vision and he always creates something. [Grealish] is an exceptional player but too expensive for Manchester!"

Who else are Manchester City interested in signing?

Like Chelsea, City also want to sign a new striker, having already released Sergio Aguero and made plans to loan out Liam Delap.

Harry Kane is also firmly on the club's radar but Fabrizio Romano claims City will find it difficult to sign both Kane and Grealish this summer.

