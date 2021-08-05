Back 4 Blood: How can I access the Open Beta?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The clock is ticking until the big launch of Back 4 Blood after years of fans wanting to see a third edition of Left 4 Dead.

The Open Beta test got underway today and thousands of players across the globe are beyond excited to get their hands on the co-op zombie-slaying first-person shooter earlier than the game's October release date.

Fans of the series are finally getting their wish with a new addition to the L4D franchise since the last release back in 2009, with Turtle Rock Studios, the game's developers, set to provide a revival for the first time in 22 years.

While fans are curious about how to take part in the technical playtest, wonder no more as here is everything you need to know regarding how to take part.

How can I play the Back 4 Blood Beta?

If you want to start playing the Back 4 Blood Beta, there are two methods that you can carry out to get involved. They are:

Watch one hour of the Back 4 Blood Beta on Twitch and connect your account with Warner Bros. Games' account and you will be rewarded with an access code. More information can be found here .

. (Or) Pre-order Back 4 Blood ahead of the game's release in October.

We imagine many gamers will go with the first option. This may also opt players to go ahead and pre-order Back 4 Blood before committing to purchasing Turtle Rock's latest creation.

Now is the time to get stuck in and slay those zombies with your friends online!

Back 4 Blood will be launched on 12th October 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

