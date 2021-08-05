Valorant Mobile: Will The game be available on both iOS and Android?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Valorant Mobile was confirmed to be in the making earlier this year, and many will be wondering if the game will be available on both iOS and Android.

It was surprising for many to see Valorant become such a success. The game is very similar to Overwatch, and despite Overwatch being popular for many years now, Valorant is competing very well with it and players have turned to the new game.

With millions of players, Valorant saw their chance at success by following other popular games and going mobile.

There has been little information released around the game, but we and many others are hoping that it will come out at some point in 2021.

Read More: Valorant Mobile: Latest News, Release Date, Beta, Gameplay Trailer, iOS, Android and More

Will Valorant Mobile be available on both iOS and Android?

This is a question on the lips of most of the gaming community, as we have seen games in the past go exclusive for either a console or a mobile device.

For those wondering, Valorant Mobile is confirmed to be available for both iOS and Android. This means that players on Samsung and Google Phones, as well as iPhones will be able to play the game.

This is great news, and means Valorant will be able to have millions of people playing the game, just like they have on the non mobile version.

For those wondering about the beta, and how to pre-register for the game, do not fear as we have all the details you need to know.

Read More: Valorant Mobile: How can I pre-register?

There shouldn’t be too many changes from the game available on console; however, there might be a few new features that are compatible for mobile players, and when things like this are revealed, we will be the first to tell you what they are.

The free-to-play first-person hero shooter developed and published by Riot Games continues to thrive and it has only been a year since it was released. We are sure that there will be more expansions and games created around Valorant in the near future just like they are doing with the new mobile version of the game.

You can find all of the latest Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News