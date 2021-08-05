Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There was disappointment for Great Britain's Ben Whittaker as he lost in the light-heavyweight boxing final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Whittaker was left in tears after losing in a split decision to Arlen Lopez.

He gave an emotional interview after the loss.

"You don't win silver, you lose gold. I'm very disappointed with myself. I didn't perform good. Of course he's a classy operator, a two-time gold medalist. I feel like a failure," he said.

"You're in this game to win gold - not win silver. I'm very upset. This feeling will stick with me now, I don't want to feel like this again. I'm going to put this to the back of my mind because I didn't achieve what I wanted to achieve.

"I feel like I've lost the gold. I can't celebrate the silver just yet."

Whittaker was so upset that he refused to wear his silver medal when standing on the podium.

He received some backlash for his actions with some complaining he was disrespectful to Lopez.

The 24-year-old has since expressed his regret and admitted he should have worn his medal.

"I should have put this beautiful silver medal round my neck and smiled because this is not just for me, it's for the country”, Whittaker said, per the Mirror.

“Even when I'm playing FIFA with my mates and I lose, I'm not talking to them for the next couple of hours – I've always been like that since I was a kid - so please accept that I wasn't trying to be disrespectful to anyone.

“I wasn't trying to take the shine away from Arlen's moment but it hurt me so deep, and I felt so embarrassed. I will look back on it later and think, 'What was I doing?' But I would like to thank everyone for getting behind me and for all the support.”

Whittaker has now posted an image of himself wearing his silver medal proudly.

"I've had time to reflect & I’m grateful for everyone’s support, I’m sorry for not wearing my medal with pride," he said.

"I’m just human & I was showing my emotion but in the wrong way Now looking back, I’m sorry, what an achievement and I’m thankful… OLYMPIC SILVER MEDALIST. Thank you."

