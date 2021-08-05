Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Every now and then, a man comes along who shows us mere mortals just how fragile and weak our normal, boring, regular bodies are.

Normally, its Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson making us feel inadequate, but, with the Olympics currently in full flow, the reminders that I am exceptionally ordinary are being flung from all angles.

Whether it's a person running a 400 metre hurdles race in less 46 seconds, another flipping several times before plunging into a pool with perfect form, or a gymnast holding themselves in a quite impossible position for what feels like hours, the reminders are plentiful.

However, while we all like to think that, given the time and resources, we could pull off what the everyday Olympian can, there is one man who will never be matched.

During the 2012 Olympics in London, a German cycling maestro went viral after fans became aware of just how monumental his quadricep muscles are.

While Robert Forstemann may have only managed a bronze in the team spring in the velodrome, his tree-trunk legs made sure he was one of the stars of the games and beyond.

After a photo tweeted by New Zealand cyclist Greg Henderson comparing his legs to those of Forstemann's quickly went viral, the German beheamoth was aptly nicknamed 'Quadzilla'.

Boasting a quite ridiculous girth of no less than 73cm's each, Forstemann's thighs simply have to be seen to be believed.

We're know what you're thinking and no, those photo's have not been photoshopped.

Sadly for Forstermann, having the worlds most bonkers legs didn't translate into the sort of success you would think, with Team GB athletes dominating the velodrome events in 2012.

Despite the very large shadow cast by Sir Chris Hoy and his merry team, Forstermann forged his own niche, expressing his joy at the recognition his 'pins' had got him.

“It’s an honour for me to have my own nickname. Everybody who hears the name ‘Quadzilla’ knows that it means Robert Forstemann so of course it’s a great thing,” said Forstemann.

“It was an honour to get this as a track cyclist because I’m not a bodybuilder or something like this.”

While those London games are now nine years in the past, a quick bottle down Forstemann's Instagram would suggest that he hasn't missed a leg day since.

