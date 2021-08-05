Forza Horizon 5: Developers showcase highest point of Mexico map

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Forza Horizon 5 is arguably one of the biggest Xbox launches of 2021 and fans are getting excited by its imminent arrival.

The virtual racing sim will be making the trip from the UK, where Forza 4 was set, to Mexico for the first time, where the developers have been regularly teasing new content each week.

They do this with their YouTube show, titled "Let’s ¡Go!", where they recently showcased each of their 11 unique biomes of the Spanish-speaking country that you can experience in Forza 5.

One of those environments is Volcano, and Playground Games, Forza's developers, gave us a brief insight into what we can expect while playing the game up there.

Read more: Forza Horizon 5: Latest News, Release Date, Location, Map, Trailer, PS4, Xbox One And Everything You Need To Know

Forza Horizon 5 Map

In what the developers are describing to be "the top of the world", Playground posted more gameplay footage via the game's official Twitter account of a Ford Fiesta WRC rally car being put through its paces in the cold and snowy region of the map.

As you can see there are lots of tight twists and dips for players to encounter along the vast mountain peaks that tower alongside the road.

This was another demonstration of just how much effort the developers have put in towards making Forza 5 look as visually appealing as they possibly can, with some influencers left stunned with what they saw from first impressions.

Forza Horizon 5 will be released on 9th November 2021 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News