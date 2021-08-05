Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lionel Messi is now reportedly likely to leave Barcelona after a breakdown in negotiations, according to Marca.

His contract situation looked resolved a few days ago and it was reported that Messi would put pen to paper on a new deal until 2026.

There was a meeting between representatives of the club and the player this afternoon to finalise the deal.

However, the meeting did not go well and negotiations have now 'reached a point of no return' that 'seems impossible to resolve.'

Marca end by saying that Messi has never been 'further from renewing than today'.

ESPN journalist Samuel Marsden has also heard the same, although he has not yet had confirmation from Barcelona.

As it stands, it seems Messi will not be extending his 21-year spell at the club.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

