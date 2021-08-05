Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC legend Jose Aldo knows there's a lot more than local pride at stake when he takes on Pedro Munhoz in the co-main event of UFC 265: Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane on Saturday night.

The Brazilian MMA fighters will battle it out for a place in the top five of the rankings before the main event gets underway. The three-round bantamweight fight will take place at Toyota Center, home of the Houston Rockets.

The former UFC featherweight champion is also adamant that he has finally found the ideal natural weight class after struggling to cut weight earlier on in his career, and that for the first time in a while he is able to make the 135-pound weight limit comfortably.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Aldo also admitted UFC president Dana White played a vital role in convincing him to make a permanent switch to the 135-pound division.

“I’m thinking about the ranking right now,” he told reporters at a press conference in Houston. “When I got to the division, I fought for the belt right away.

"Maybe it was too fast, but step by step I know where I am.”

The 34-year-old added: “Yeah, it’s the best weight division for me. Dana always told me I should be fighting 135. I thought at that time I would never be able to make it. But, yeah, it’s the best division for me.”

Beyond Petr Yan, Munhoz (19-5, 1 NC) is arguably Aldo's toughest test at this stage of his career, but he insists he has seen drastic improvements since he made the cut to 135 pounds despite losing by technical knockout to the former UFC bantamweight champion back in July 2020.

“Of course a few doubts happened, because I was not used to losing, but I was confident,” said Aldo, who travelled to Las Vegas to defeat Marlon Vera in December. “I know how good I am.

"I just needed to be careful, and I knew at a certain point victory would come again.”

Aldo is also expecting another tough night when the first bell rings at Houston's Toyota Center.

“He’s a very, very tough guy,” said Aldo. “He has a lot of fights in this division.

"He’s aggressive like me. That’s good for me, because of my style so I can find a way to get the victory.

“I’m expecting a really aggressive fight, because my style, his style. Everybody is gonna win.”

