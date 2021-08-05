West Brom transfer news: Baggies eyeing potential swoop for Premier League starlet

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Bromwich Albion will be hoping to banish the memories of what was a miserable 2020/21 campaign by making a positive start to the new term tomorrow.

Set to face AFC Bournemouth in the Championship, the Baggies could potentially send out a real signal of intent to the rest of the division by picking up all three points at the Vitality Stadium.

As a result of the fallout from their relegation, West Brom decided to part ways with a host of players earlier this year who ultimately failed to deliver the goods in the Premier League.

The Baggies then opted to appoint Valerien Ismael as Sam Allardyce's successor in June.

Ismael has already stamped his authority on the club's squad by securing the services of Adam Reach, Alex Mowatt and Matt Clarke.

Not content with these three arrivals, it is understood that that the West Brom boss is currently on the lookout for a striker.

According to the Express & Star, the Baggies are reportedly keeping tabs on Liam Delap's situation at Manchester City.

West Brom could potentially swoop for the 18-year-old if the reigning Premier League champions are willing to let him leave on loan this summer.

However, the Baggies may face competition from Championship rivals Bournemouth and Stoke City who are both believed to be keen on securing Delap's services on a temporary basis.

Used predominantly by City at youth level last season, the forward managed to deliver a host of impressive performances for the club's Under-23 side as he scored 24 goals and provided five assists in the Premier League 2 Division 1.

During the three senior appearances that Delap made for Pep Guardiola's side, Delap managed to find the back of the net on one occasion.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst it may take Delap some time to adapt to life in the Championship due to the fact that he has never played in this division before, he could end up thriving at this level if he decides to join West Brom.

Having nurtured Daryl Dike's talent during his time in charge of Burnley, there is no reason why Ismael cannot get the very best out of the City forward.

Before returning to Major League Soccer side Orlando City in May, Dike managed to net nine goals in 19 second-tier appearances for the Tykes.

Delap's arrival may also force the likes of Callum Robinson and Karlan Grant to step up their performance levels which could have a profound impact on West Brom's fortunes in the Championship later this year.

