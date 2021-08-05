Harry Kane to Man City: Serie A rising star tipped as alternative to Tottenham striker

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke believes that Manchester City could still make a move for Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Enter GiveAway

What's the latest transfer news involving Lautaro Martinez?

The 23-year-old has been linked with Arsenal in recent days, and Inter, who have financial difficulties, would reportedly prefer to sell him rather than Romelu Lukaku, who has emerged as a target for Chelsea.

However, O'Rourke feels that City could try to sign Martinez instead in the coming weeks.

What did O'Rourke say about Martinez?

O'Rourke has claimed that the Premier League champions could turn their attention to Martinez if they fail to land Tottenham's Harry Kane.

He told The Football Terrace: “I wouldn’t rule out Manchester City possibly coming into the race for him if the Harry Kane situation goes sour and they’re not able to sign him, because we all know City are desperate for a No. 9.”

To hear everything that O'Rourke said about Martinez, listen to the video below...

Is Martinez a top level striker?

He has proved over the last two seasons that he is.

Under the guidance of Antonio Conte, Martinez netted 21 goals in 2019/20, and then followed that up by scoring on 19 occasions last term as he helped Inter secure their first league title in 11 years.

He found the target against AC Milan and Atalanta last season, Inter's two closest challengers in Serie A, proving that he is a player who rises to the occasion in the big games.

1 of 15 Who is this former City player? Ian Poveda Denis Suarez Pablo Maffeo Karim Rekik

Would Martinez be a good fit for City?

City seem to be focused on replacing Sergio Aguero with Kane this summer but if Pep Guardiola wants someone with a similar skill set to the Argentine, there may not be a better option out there at the moment than Martinez.

While Aguero and Martinez share the same nationality, they are also comparable in other ways. Both are fairly diminutive strikers, standing at just 5 foot 7, but they both use their low centre of gravity to their advantage, and are very difficult to knock off the ball. Martinez has the nickname 'El Toro' ('The Bull'), highlighting how he refuses to be bullied by opposition defenders.

The duo also step up in the big moments for their teams, with Martinez scoring important goals in 2020/21, while Aguero's title-winning goal against QPR in 2012 will live long in the memory.

It is understandable that City want Kane given his Premier League pedigree but if they miss out on him, Martinez would be a fine alternative.

News Now - Sport News