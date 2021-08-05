Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs set to step up interest in another Serie A star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke feels that Tottenham will sign Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu this summer.

What has O'Rourke said about Tomiyasu joining Spurs?

Tomiyasu has been linked with the north London club in recent weeks, and O'Rourke believes that Tottenham will get the move over the line after they have completed the signing of Cristian Romero from Atalanta.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, he said: “I’m expecting them to step up their interest in the Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu now his involvement with the Olympics is over. He’s a versatile defender who can play centre-back and right-back so I would expect them to get that deal done now once the Romero one’s done.”

What is Tomiyasu's pedigree?

The 22-year-old started his career in his homeland playing for Avispa Fukuoka. It didn't take him long to catch the eye of European scouts as he was picked up by Sint-Truidense when he was still in his teenage years back in 2018.

In his 18 months in Belgium, Tomiyasu featured in 41 matches before he moved to Bologna. He has since made 63 appearances for the Serie A club, chipping in with three goals and three assists.

His performances have earned him international recognition, as he has already received 23 international caps.

How did Tomiyasu fare at the Olympics?

Tomiyasu was called up for the 2020 Olympics this summer in Tokyo, and he helped his team pick up wins over France and New Zealand to make it through to the semi-finals.

However, he was suspended for Japan's semi-final clash against Spain, and he could only watch on as his side suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat.

Japan will now take on Mexico in the bronze medal match on Friday.

How would he be used by Nuno?

As O'Rourke mentioned, Tomiyasu is capable of playing in central defence or on the right flank. In terms of how Nuno will utilise him, it seems more likely that he could be used in the former position.

This would allow Nuno to play three at the back, his favoured formation, and a system that may suit the players at his disposal.

This is because both Romero and Tomiyasu are familiar with playing as part of a back three from their time at Atalanta and Bologna, respectively, so it should not take them long to adapt to Nuno's style.

Tomiyasu does offer versatility, though, and this may also be appreciated by Nuno, as he could move him over to right-back if he is unhappy with the contributions of Serge Aurier and Matt Doherty in this role.

