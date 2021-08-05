Crystal Palace Transfer News: Eagles enter race to sign in-demand Championship ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace have registered an interest in Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong, according to LancsLive.

What's the latest transfer news involving Armstrong?

The Premier League outfit are reportedly keen on signing the 24-year-old, who is into the final year of his contract, and have already been in contact with the Championship club to gauge his availability.

However, it is understood that the Eagles have not made an official bid for Armstrong at this point.

Which other clubs are interested in signing Armstrong?

Palace are not the only club who are monitoring Armstrong's situation this summer. Southampton admire the striker's qualities, and they may now step up their interest after Danny Ings completed his move to Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Newly-promoted side Norwich are also keeping an eye on Armstrong but Watford are no longer tracking him, as manager Xisco Munoz is content with his current options up front.

This highlights how Armstrong is very much in-demand at the moment, so it will not be easy for Palace to secure his services.

What has been said about Armstrong?

Armstrong had a sensational 2020/21 campaign, netting 29 goals in all competitions, with 28 of those coming when in league action.

After scoring a hat-trick against Huddersfield in April, Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray heaped praise on the attacker.

As quoted by BT Sport, Mowbray said: “It’s no surprise to me. I’ve had Adam before when he scored 20 goals, I think, for Coventry,” Mowbray said.

“There’s a lad who practices off both feet every day really. It’s no accident when you’re pretty good at what you do and to be honest, he should have scored another two first half, I think.

“I’m pleased for Adam every time he scores because he’s a brilliant kid and when we’ve had some disappointing days, for such a young lad, he’s the voice in the dressing room. That’s why he gets the captain’s armband sometimes because he’s opinionated about his football team.”

Are Palace going to sign another Championship star?

The south London club have already signed Michael Olise and Marc Guehi over the past month, who spent last season at Reading and Swansea, respectively. Now, they could be set to move for another Championship star in Armstrong.

The forward was outstanding last term, playing in a Blackburn side who had an underwhelming year as they finished in the bottom half in the second tier.

He appears to be ready to show his class in the top-flight, and he could well get the chance to do just that at Selhurst Park in 2021/22.

