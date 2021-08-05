Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There was massive news in the football world on Thursday evening as it was confirmed that Lionel Messi will not continue at Barcelona.

The Catalan giants revealed the news in a statement.

Their statement read: "Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations).

"As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.

"FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life."

Attention now turns to where Messi will go next. You can view the 20 favourites to sign Messi, per SkyBet, below...



20. Everton - 50/1

19. Aston Villa - 50/1

18. Real Madrid - 40/1

17. Arsenal - 40/1

16. AC Milan - 40/1

15. Al Sadd SC - 40/1

14. Tottenham - 33/1

13. Bayern Munich - 33/1

12. Leeds - 33/1

11. Liverpool - 25/1

10. Atletico Madrid - 25/1

9. Juventus - 22/1

8. Manchester Utd - 20/1

7. Chelsea - 18/1

6. Inter - 20/1

5. Newell's Old Boys - 16/1

4. Any MLS side - 14/1

3. Manchester City - 5/1

2. Barcelona - 2/1

1. PSG - 4/5

So PSG are the favourites to sign the Argentine legend.

If they manage to get a deal done, they could field a front three of Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. That would be just frightening.

A return to Barcelona is considered not completely off the cards despite the club's statement on Thursday.

While Man City are also among the favourites to sign Messi. Pep Guardiola, of course, managed Messi for four years while he was at Barcelona and the two have a very good relationship.

Elsewhere, Chelsea are seventh favourites to sign the 34-year-old, just ahead of Man United.

Juventus are ninth favourites in a move which would see Messi lineup alongside eternal rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Although it seems unlikely that he will join the Serie A giants, it would be incredible to see two of the greatest players of all time on the same team.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are 18th favourites to sign Messi. That would be some move should he join Los Blancos.

