Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE NXT Superstar Pete Dunne is reportedly close to being out of contract with the company.

Fightful Select has reported that the former WWE United Kingdom Champion is very close to being at the end of his deal.

One source indicated to Fightful that Dunne will be out of contract "after Summerslam weekend," though they have not confirmed that date with Dunne or WWE as of yet.

Is Pete Dunne leaving WWE?

Apparently, the situation is close to that of Adam Cole, who reportedly was out of contract around the time of the NXT Great American Bash show.

Cole signed an extension, taking him up to WWE SummerSlam 2021 weekend, although reportedly, he ensured that the non-compete clause would be removed, meaning he would be a free agent with many options.

"Adam Cole isn't the only person with their NXT deal coming up soon. Fightful Select has learned that Pete Dunne's NXT contract is also up soon, with one source also pointing to 'after Summerslam weekend,' though we haven't confirmed that date with Dunne or WWE as of yet." - Fightful Select

Dunne nor WWE have publicly commented on the situation, although the company has put a lot of stock into the British Superstar since he signed for the company a few years ago.

You can find all of the latest WWE news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News