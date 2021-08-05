Harry Kane to Manchester City: Tottenham identify replacement from Premier League rivals

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham are eyeing Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a potential replacement for Harry Kane, Pete O'Rourke reports.

What's the latest on Tottenham's striker situation?

Kane is reportedly set to tell Spurs that he wants to join Manchester City, and has not yet returned to the club for pre-season training.

Tottenham's reported stance on the Kane situation is that the striker is not for sale. But as covered by GIVEMESPORT, transfer expert Dean Jones claims that City will make another bid for the England captain.

In perhaps promising news for City, it appears Spurs have identified a potential replacement for their star striker.

What has O'Rourke said about Spurs replacing Kane?

Transfer expert O'Rourke has disclosed that should Kane leave Spurs, then 24-year-old Everton striker Calvert-Lewin could be his replacement, as he is on Tottenham's radar.

"I still wouldn't rule out, if Kane does go, possibly a move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin at Everton. I think he's definitely on Tottenham's radar, they see him as being a potential number nine," O'Rourke said whilst appearing on The Football Terrace.

"He's obviously an England international now, he was at the Euros. I think he's an improving player, and Tottenham see him as possible replacement material for Harry Kane if they do decide to sell Kane," O'Rourke concluded.

Hear what O'Rourke said in full about Calvert-Lewin in the video below...

How did Calvert-Lewin perform last season?

Calvert-Lewin had an excellent season for Everton last year. He scored 21 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions, which helped him secure a place in the England squad at the European Championships.

One standout aspect of Calvert-Lewin's game is his aerial ability. As shown by WhoScored, in the Premier League he took part in 289 aerial duels and won 154 of them at an average of 4.7 per game. That is an excellent record, and it shows just how much of a weapon Calvert-Lewin's heading ability could be for Tottenham.

Could Calvert-Lewin replace Kane?

Calvert-Lewin might not be as prolific a striker as Kane - the Spurs man scored 33 goals for his club last season - but he is a functional centre-forward who plays the role well for his current side, in terms of both finding the net and holding up the ball. He also has youth on his side - at 24 he is four years younger than Kane. He has the potential to get better as he gets older.

Perhaps Spurs are thinking that if Calvert-Lewin links up with better players at Tottenham, he can increase his goal tally pretty quickly.

Tottenham will want Kane to stay this summer, but it makes sense that they are identifying potential replacements. Calvert-Lewin has shown that he knows how to find the back of the net in the Premier League.

