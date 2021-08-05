UFC 268: Dustin Poirier gives early prediction for Gaethje vs Chandler

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dustin Poirier has given an early prediction for the Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler that is expected to take place on the UFC 268 card on November 6th.

Poirier is coming off his second straight win against Conor McGregor, with The Notorious One having severely damaged his leg/ankle to end their main event fight at UFC 264.

Although Poirier himself was able to defeat Gaethje, he is predicting that the dangerous 155lb fighter will come out on top against the former Bellator fighter, Chandler.

“I kind of favour Gaethje in that matchup,” Poirier recently stated on American Top Team’s “Punchin’ In” podcast. “Chandler is going to have trouble getting him down, holding him down and avoiding those big shots.”

With Poirier having focused on McGregor's legs during his last two fights, the lightweight contender was also asked on the show who he feels is the 'hardest' leg kicker he has ever faced.

“Gaethje probably, he partially tore my quad,” Poirier revealed “In the fight, him not caring about position and throwing kicks as hard as he can just to land them, not worrying about repercussions – no setups.”

credit to MMA Junkie for the transcription

Gaethje vs Chandler

Here is the current rumoured card for UFC 268 which takes place on November 6th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

UFC Welterweight Title Fight - Kamaru Usman (c) vs Colby Covington

- Kamaru Usman (c) vs Colby Covington Luke Rockhold vs Sean Strickland

Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler

