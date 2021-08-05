Romelu Lukaku quiz: How well do you know the Chelsea-linked star?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Having led his side to a spectacular triumph in the Champions League earlier this year, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will now be looking to achieve a great deal of success in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

However, in order to have the best chance of launching a sustained push for the title next season, it could be argued that the German may need to bolster his attacking options between now and the end of the transfer window.

Keeping this in mind, it is hardly a surprise that Chelsea have recently been linked with a player who has gone from strength to strength in recent years.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are pushing to seal a deal for Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku who is believed to be open to the possibility of accepting personal terms which would see him earn €12m (£10.1m) in wages per year.

It is understood that Chelsea could potentially submit an offer believed to be in the region of €110m (£93.4m) as they look to secure a reunion with their former player.

The architect behind Inter's Serie A triumph last season, Lukaku managed to net 24 goals in 36 league appearances for the Italian side whilst averaging a club-high WhoScored match rating of 7.47.

Having previously illustrated that he is more than capable of thriving in England, the Belgian international will fancy his chances of setting the Premier League alight with his displays.

With the Blues seemingly keen to strike a deal with Inter, we have decided to create a quiz based around Lukaku's career to date.

How many games did Lukaku play for Chelsea during his first spell at the club? When did the forward make his international debut?

Test out your knowledge below and then share your scores with fellow Chelsea fans!

