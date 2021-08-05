Liverpool Transfer News: La Liga star still on Reds' radar

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

An update on Liverpool's interest in Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has been provided by journalist Pete O'Rourke.

What's the latest news involving Saul Niguez?

Despite having five years left on his contract with the Spanish champions, Saul has been linked with a move away this summer.

Liverpool and Manchester United have both reportedly been keeping an eye on the 26-year-old's situation.

What did O'Rourke say about Liverpool's current stance on Saul?

O'Rourke has told The Football Terrace that Saul is still a player of interest at Anfield but has claimed that there may still be a couple of concerns for Liverpool which could prevent the transfer from happening.

He said: “Saul Niguez, definitely still on the radar, as we said a couple of weeks ago on the show, Terry. They were getting encouraging signs from Atletico Madrid that Atletico would do business and let the Spaniard leave this summer.

“They’ve obviously brought in Rodrigo De Paul from Udinese already this summer, so I think if they receive the right offer, talking about €40m (£34m), they would let Saul Niguez leave and move on for a new challenge but even that €40m fee is seemingly a problem for Liverpool right now. I think wages as well could be an issue.”

What is Saul's current salary?

It's not exactly clear as to how much Saul earns at Atletico, with it being reported that he receives somewhere between €300,000-per-week (£255,000) and £207,000-a-week.

Still, it appears that he takes home comfortably over £200,000-per-week. Therefore, if he did complete a move to Merseyside, he would be the side's highest earner, surpassing Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah at the top of the club's pay scale.

Has it been a disappointing transfer window for Liverpool so far?

Arguably it has been.

Having wrapped up a deal for Ibrahim Konate early on, some supporters may have expected the club to kick on and significantly strengthen the playing staff ahead of next season.

However, they have failed to add to their squad since, and their opening league fixtures is now just nine days away.

After finishing last season 17 points adrift of Manchester City, it seemed that the Reds needed to freshen things up during this transfer window. They haven't been able to do that thus far, though, and at the moment it is difficult to see how they are going to close the gap to Pep Guardiola's side in the upcoming campaign.

