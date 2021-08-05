Arsenal Transfer News: Third bid expected for £40m target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke has delivered an update on Arsenal's pursuit of Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Enter GiveAway

What did O'Rourke say about Arsenal's interest in Ramsdale?

Speaking on The Football Terrace, O'Rourke outlined how the Gunners are still keen on signing the 23-year-old, and he expects them to make a third bid for the shot-stopper prior to the transfer window closing later this month.

He said: “It just seems they’re not going to go away from this Aaron Ramsdale deal, despite Sheffield United making it difficult for them right now. Two bids turned down - I believe they’re preparing a third bid closer to £30m to try to sign the England goalkeeper.

“Ramsdale, obviously, very keen to make this move happen. He wants to get back to the Premier League and he would jump at the chance of moving to the Emirates Stadium. Crazily enough, I’ve heard recently Sheffield United are holding out for £40m for Ramsdale, which seems quite high in the current market considering he’s a goalkeeper, who’s obviously a good goalkeeper but he’s had two relegations on his CV in the last two seasons at Bournemouth and Sheffield United.

“But Arsenal’s goalkeeping coach is still pushing for this deal. He says Ramsdale’s the number one choice.”

To hear everything that O'Rourke said about Ramsdale, listen to the video below...

Do Arsenal really need another goalkeeper?

It would be fair to say that they do.

Behind first-choice goalkeeper Bernd Leno, Mikel Arteta's options in this position look limited at the moment. Runar Alex Runarsson hardly covered himself in glory last season when he made his Arsenal debut in the Carabao Cup against Manchester City.

He was beaten four times as Pep Guardiola's side won 4-1 at the Emirates, and Runarsson was arguably at fault for more than one of the goals. Therefore, it seems that he may not be good enough to play for the north London club moving forwards, so an alternative goalkeeper needs to be brought in.

Should Arsenal offer £30m for Ramsdale?

It is hard to argue that Ramsdale has done enough in his career so far to warrant such a lofty transfer fee. He has been relegated in his last two seasons, conceding 125 league goals in the process.

Furthermore, Leno seems to be a solid No. 1 for Arsenal right now, so perhaps Arsenal should be looking at adding a back-up goalkeeper to their squad instead, rather than splashing out £30m on Ramsdale.

1 of 12 What shirt number does Bukayo Saka wear for Arsenal? 11 8 7 9

Any cheaper alternatives for Arsenal?

Ajax's Andre Onana could be a cheaper option than Ramsdale, although Lyon are reportedly interested in the 25-year-old as well.

Onana does have Champions League experience with the Dutch champions but Arsenal may be put off making a move for him right now, as he is currently serving a ban for a doping violation which does not end until November 4.

News Now - Sport News