Jack Grealish has officially signed for Manchester City.

Man City announced on Thursday evening that the England star has completed a £100m move to the club from Aston Villa.

“I am incredibly happy to have joined Manchester City,” Grealish told the club's official website.

“City are the best team in the country with a manager considered to be the best in the world – it’s a dream come true to be part of this club.

“Over the past 10 seasons, they have won major trophies consistently. Pep coming here has taken them to the next level and the football this team plays is the most exciting in Europe.

"To play for Pep and learn from him is going to be special and it’s something any top footballer would want.

“The facilities are amazing, and I honestly can’t wait to get started, meet everyone and get playing.”

According to multiple outlets including the Daily Star and the Daily Express, Grealish will be earning a mammoth £300,000-per-week for the next six years at City.

That's a massive increase on the £120,000-per-week wages he was on at Aston Villa.

View how his wages compare to the rest of City's players below, per the Sun.

22. Oleksandr Zinchenko - £20,000-per-week

=20. Scott Carson - £25,000-per-week

=20. Phil Foden - £30,000-per-week

19. Zack Steffen - £46,000-per-week

18. Ferran Torres - £46,154-per-week

17. Ederson Moraes - £65,000-per-week

16. Joao Cancelo - £80,000-per-week

=14. Benjamin Mendy - £90,000-per-week

=14. Gabriel Jesus - £90,000-per-week

13. Nathan Ake - £92,308-per-week

12. John Stones - £100,000-per-week

11. Kyle Walker - £110,000-per-week

10. Ruben Dias - £115,385-per-week

=8. Riyad Mahrez - £120,000-per-week

=8. Aymeric Laporte - £120,000-per-week

7. Rodri - £121,154-per-week

6. Ilkay Gundogan - £140,000-per-week

=4. Bernardo Silva - £150,000-per-week

=4. Fernandinho - £150,000-per-week

=2. Jack Grealish - £300,000-per-week

=2. Raheem Sterling - £300,000-per-week

1. Kevin De Bruyne - £385,000-per-week

Grealish is now City's joint-second highest-paid player, alongside Sterling.

Their wages are well short of De Bruyne's, though, who has justified being the best-paid player in the Premier League.

Grealish becomes the 12th player to be earning £100,000-per-week or more at City.

Elsewhere, Ederson earns 'just' £65,000-per-week and Foden 'only' earns £30,000-per-week.

Both players are surely in line for an improvement on their current deals very soon.

