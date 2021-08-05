Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It has been quite a day in the football world.

Jack Grealish was unveiled as a Manchester City player after completing a stonking-great £100m deal before Raphael Varane landed in England to complete his move to Manchester United.

However, the biggest story of the day came from Spain after the earth-shuddering news broke that Lionel Messi will be leaving Barcelona with contract negotiations falling apart.

It now looks as though the striking superstar will end his career away from the home comforts of the Camp Nou, bringing a glorious era to an anti-climactic and bitter close.

With the Barcelona shirt on his back, Messi conquered the world. He won the Ballon d'Or an astonishing six times, the Champions League four times and La Liga 10 times.

He broke every single goalscoring record there was to break and it is hard to see those records ever being beaten.

At the height of them, it was hard to believe those heady days would ever come to an end but now the future of one of the greatest players the world has ever seen has been cast into doubt.

Where he ends up now is anyone's guess but, in reality, there are only a handful of clubs that can afford him, even with his advancing years.

One of those clubs, Real Madrid, can be ruled out immediately leaving even fewer destinations for Messi in future.

Manchester City is one possibility, with the lure of working with pep Guardiola the chief bargaining tool in that deal.

However, after a recent post from close friend and former teammate Neymar, it looks as though Paris might be where Messi pitches his tent for his twilight years.

While it is mere speculation, Neymar's post on Instagram yesterday, in which Messi can be seen with a gaggle of PSG stars could be more suggestive than we had originally thought.

When it was posted, Messi was on the brink of re-signing with Barca. Now, he's a free agent that could end up anywhere his wage demands can be met.

It is uncertain as to when exactly the picture was taken, but the timing of its posting may have let the cat out of the bag.

Paris is certainly such a place and the possibility of linking up with Neymar and Mbappe must be incredibly tempting.

The Parisians are building a behemoth as they look to finally end their Champions League hoodoo and with Messi on board, they could prove very difficult to stop.

