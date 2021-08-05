Chelsea Transfer News: Blues expected to seal deal for £51m-rated target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea will get a deal for Sevilla's Jules Kounde done before the transfer window closes, Pete O'Rourke reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Jules Kounde?

It was reported by the Guardian that the Blues had opened talks with the La Liga side about signing the 22-year-old centre-back.

A more recent report revealed that the deal has stalled as Chelsea need to make space in their squad for Kounde, but centre-back Kurt Zouma has refused to join West Ham.

The report disclosed that Sevilla have rejected Chelsea's offer of €35m (£29.8m) plus Zouma - they are holding out for at least €60m (£51m) for the Frenchman.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Kounde?

Despite the clubs' difference in valuation, transfer expert O'Rourke is confident that a deal will be done and Kounde will join the London club.

"I'm pretty confident this deal will eventually happen. It hasn't happened yet because Sevilla, they're looking for top dollar for Jules Kounde, which they are well entitled to. But also I think they want to bring in a replacement before they let him leave.

Enter Giveaway

"I don't think he's featured much in pre-season, because Sevilla are pretty much planning for life without Jules Kounde," he said whilst appearing on The Football Terrace.

O'Rourke went on to disclose that the deal will be done as soon as Chelsea are able to free up some space in their squad.

"They want to bring in somebody to fill his space in the team. I wouldn't rule out a possible move for Davinson Sanchez of Tottenham. Chelsea are trying to make room in their squad to free up space to push through this deal for Kounde. It'll get done, it's just going to take a bit of time," he concluded.

Check out what O'Rourke said in full about Kounde in the video below...

Who could Chelsea sell to make room for Kounde?

Chelsea have a number of players in their squad that could be moved on in order to free up space for the 5ft 10 Kounde.

Zouma has already been mentioned and another option is Andreas Christensen, who was limited to 27 appearances last season. The Danish centre-back is valued at £27m by Transfermarkt - if Chelsea can get that amount of money for Christensen they could put it towards signing Kounde.

Marcos Alonso, who played 17 times last season, and Emerson Palmieri, who featured on 15 occasions, are two more squad players who Chelsea should consider getting off their books due to their limited roles in the first-team squad.

1 of 12 How many games did Romelu Lukaku play at Euro 2020 for Belgium? 3 5 6 2

Would Kounde be a good signing for Chelsea?

Kounde would be an excellent signing for Chelsea. At only 22, he could be a mainstay for the defence at Stamford Bridge for years to come. WhoScored shows how well Kounde performed for Sevilla last season.

He averaged the second-most interceptions in the squad with 1.2 per game. He also ranked second for average blocks with 0.5 per game.

But one area in particular where Kounde stood out was in aerial duels He took part in 169 in La Liga last season and won 102.

With those solid statistics it is no wonder that Chelsea want to sign the player. Combined with his age, they suggest very high potential.

News Now - Sport News