Lionel Messi's 21-year stay at Barcelona has officially come to an end.

The Argentine signed for the club back in 2000 as a 13-year-old.

Messi made his debut in 2004 and he soon became one of the very best players in the world.

The 34-year-old's contract ran out in June but there was optimism that he would sign an extension.

It was widely believed that he would sign a new five-year deal with the club this week.

However, the deal has fallen through, with Barcelona blaming financial constraints as the reason.

Messi has reportedly been left heartbroken after his spell at the club came to an end.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Jorge Messi, Lionel's father, travelled to Barca earlier this week with the intention of finalising the agreement.

Both sides had already agreed terms and Messi was convinced a deal would be done.

However, Laporta delivered the bad news to Jorge that they could not register his son due to the salary cap.

Messi's family spokesman responded by telling the Blaugrana president that the 34-year-old was willing to lower his salary even more so that he could be registered.

But Laporta responded by saying it was impossible and ended negotiations. They then posted the statement confirming Messi's departure from the club.

The Argentine has been left 'devastated' and 'deeply distressed' after his time at the club came to an end.

Messi has not yet been in contact with any other club.

But it is believed that he wants to continue playing at a high level for a top European club.

Messi is still good enough to walk into any side in the world and there will be no shortage of clubs vying for his signature in the next few weeks.

