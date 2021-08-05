Harry Kane latest: Daniel Levy reaction to Gary Neville interview revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke has revealed how Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy reacted to Harry Kane's interview with Gary Neville earlier this summer.

What did O'Rourke say about Levy's reaction to Kane's interview with Neville?

In a recent appearance on The Football Terrace, O'Rourke confirmed that Levy was left angered by Kane's comments when he spoke to Neville.

O'Rourke said: “From what I know, he was pretty infuriated throughout the summer with the interview that Harry Kane gave to Gary Neville right at the start of the summer, even before the season had finished when he suggested that he was ready to move on in search of trophies, and basically suggested he would be up for a move to Manchester City.”

What exactly did Kane say in the interview?

As O'Rourke alluded to, Kane did state that he wanted to be involved in the biggest games moving forwards, and he could get that opportunity with City, who won a domestic double in 2020/21 and made the Champions League final.

He was also full of praise for City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, claiming that the Belgian international would be a "striker's dream" to play with.

Is Levy right to be annoyed by the interview?

The timing of the interview did seem to be a little disrespectful on Kane's part.

He spoke with Neville back in May, prior to the 2020/21 season concluding. This indicated that he may have had his head turned already at that point, so was perhaps not fully focused on Tottenham in the closing stages of their campaign.

If Levy sees things that way it is understandable that he is annoyed by Kane's actions at the start of the summer.

Has Kane tarnished his reputation with his actions this summer?

Having agreed to that interview with Neville, Kane has since gone on to make headlines in the past week, as he failed to return to Tottenham's training ground on Monday after spending time in the Bahamas following his exploits at Euro 2020.

Considering that he has come through the club's academy and represented the club so well in recent years, some may have expected Kane to behave a little more professionally over the past few months, so that he can maintain a strong relationship with the club if he does get his move to City.

However, he seems determined to force through a transfer, and that could lead to him tarnishing his reputation and potentially leaving Spurs on a sour note.

