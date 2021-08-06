Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Conor McGregor has aimed a stunning swipe at long-time rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, saying that he wants to ‘eat’ the Russian’s children.

Whilst appearing on the Hotboxin’ podcast with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, Khabib claimed McGregor is ‘evil’ and ‘dirty’ for mocking the death of his late father Abdulmanap.

Word quickly spread to The Notorious, and he hit back in a scathing Twitter post which went momentarily viral before its deletion.

“I wanna eat his children! When’s the last time he’s even seen them actually? His wife? Mother?

“How ‘bout you go spend some time with your kids and family for a change and keep my name out of your mouth b4 you get trapped somewhere again you mightn’t be so lucky next time.”

McGregor’s tweet poking fun at the death of Abdulmanap was in response to Khabib congratulating Dustin Poirier on his victory against the Irishman, stating that good always overcomes evil.

McGregor then tweeted “COVID is good, and father is evil?” receiving backlash online with many believing the tweet was in extremely poor taste.

McGregor and Khabib fought inside the Octagon back in 2018, with Nurmagomdeov winning convincingly via a neck crank in the fourth round. Ever since then, the two have taken several digs at each other, and their bitter feud is showing no signs of subsiding.

The Eagle now retired, was not surprised at McGregor’s rant, as he believes they are indicative of his true character.

“When someone is not with us – he is not even alive – this shows what you have inside

"This shows how dirty you are.

"When you one of the best in the world and you come and you punch someone who is like 70 years old, like an old man (in a pub), this shows your heart.

“This shows who you are inside, how dirty you are. When you have parents and you have kids, how can you show yourself like this?

"I don’t understand why his close people don’t go, ‘Hey, what’s going on?’"

McGregor, 33, is now recovering from a broken leg suffered in his trilogy fight with Poirier last month.

