Aston Martin have confirmed that they will indeed appeal Sebastian Vettel's disqualification from the Hungarian Grand Prix over an alleged fuel infringement, with them citing new evidence that they feel can overturn the decision.

Formula 1 can be a cruel business sometimes and Aston were certainly experiencing that on Sunday evening when it was announced that the race stewards had not found the required 1.0-litre sample of fuel required for testing inside Sebastian Vettel's car after the chequered flag in Budapest.

Such a scenario leads to immediate disqualification over fears that a car may be using illegal fuel to help aid performance but, from the off, Aston have strenuously denied both that they were using such a substance and that there was actually enough in the car to extract over the 1.0-litre minimum.

Indeed, that confidence of them having done nothing wrong has only grown further with the news breaking on Thursday evening that they have initiated an appeal process to try and get their second place with Vettel in Hungary reinstated, with a statement on the team's official website reading as follows:

"Since the team's data indicated that there was more than 1.0 litre of fuel in the car after the race – 1.74 litres according to the data – the team immediately reserved its right to appeal, and has requested a right of review alongside the appeal procedure, as a result of having discovered significant new evidence relevant to the sanction which was unavailable to it at the time of the FIA stewards' decision."

Vettel pushed hard for the entirety of the Grand Prix but could not get by Esteban Ocon, before he needed to pull over on the cool-down lap and run back to the pits.

That could well have been to save enough fuel for the FIA's testing protocols, and we'll just have to see if Aston are successful in getting this one overturned.

