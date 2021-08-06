Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

During his prime, Usain Bolt was a force to be reckoned with - even on the football pitch.

Bolt, 34, is a Sherwood-born Jamaican sprinter who won gold medals in the 100m, 200m and 4 x 100m relay at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2012 London Olympics. His place as one of the, if not the, greatest sprinter of all time was sealed when he repeated the three-peat at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Since retiring from athletics in 2017, the 34-year-old has become a hugely successful music producer in his home country, and is also planning on pursuing a career as an actor.

However, Bolt - a boyhood Manchester United fan - once had genuine ambitions of becoming a professional football player after being offered a two-year contract by Maltese club Valletta FC, which he turned down in October 2018.

And the Jamaican's very first goals for Australian A-League team Central Coast Mariners are well worth looking at as archive footage re-emerged of the former athlete's maiden strikes as a raw 32-year-old.

Despite being relatively new to the beautiful game, Bolt showed off a surprisingly deft touch for a man of his size to beat the defender with ease before slotting the ball into the back of the net to announce his arrival in Australia.

The video also shows the left winger celebrating scoring his second goal for the club by striking his famous 'Lightning Bolt' pose in front of the cameras.

Speaking after the game, Bolt told Fox Sports (via Sky Sports): "I'm just happy that I got a chance and I'm proud of myself.

"It was a big deal... first start and scoring two goals. It was a good feeling. This is what I worked towards. I try to get better and I am on the way to doing that.

"I'm keen, that's why I'm here to play my best and to try and get into the team," he added.

Sadly it wasn't meant to be for 'The Fastest Man on the Planet', as his dreams of becoming a professional footballer would soon be all but over, shortly after he left the Mariners in November 2018.

More recently, Bolt, a Green Bay Packers fan, also revealed he would have seriously considered a career as a NFL wide receiver had the rules on violent tackles related to concussion been as tightly regulated 'back in the day'.

