John Cena is challenging for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam in what will be his first proper match since 2019, but the megastar has warned WWE against relying on older stars.

Speaking with USA Today, Cena said that WWE becomes "a little less stable" every single time that they push an older star over a younger member of the roster:

“Man, I wish there was some sort of fountain of youth where I could be a full-time contributor. The longer they continue to bet on an aging prospect, that makes (WWE’s) future a little bit less stable.”

While part-time stars like Goldberg and John Cena do have a great deal of value, WWE has been criticised by wrestling commentators and fans alike for sometimes pushing those older wrestlers at the expense of younger talent.

As noted, John Cena will be in action at SummerSlam on August 21 when he challenges Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in what will likely be the biggest match WWE puts on this year.

While some reports had suggested that WWE was worried that SummerSlam may not go ahead as planned due to the rise in COVID cases in the US, new reports have indicated that the company is "on track" to have the show go ahead at the Allegiant Stadium.

During an exclusive interview with GiveMeSport, SmackDown star Big E spoke about how John Cena has "looked out for" him during his career, having the following to say about the multi-time WWE Champion:

"He’s done a lot over the years to be helpful, to give me advice, or to offer me a place to train, and I appreciate that. He contributes to our Kick Starter for ‘Our Heros Rock’, contributed a lot of money to it, so I always appreciate that he’s someone who has looked out for me."

John Cena will be appearing on tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which you can watch live in the UK on BT Sport.

