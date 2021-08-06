Warzone Season 5: Roadmap Has Been Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Warzone Season 5 is on its way and Call of Duty has finally revealed the roadmap for the battle royale game mode.

The game has been hugely successful and has increased in popularity since developers Treyarch took over from Activision and teleported Verdansk back to the 1980s.

There have been some sneak peaks, including two trailers revealing some of what they have to offer in season 5.

There promises to be a lot of good content coming to Warzone and the roadmap reveals all that is coming to the game.

Roadmap for Warzone Season 5 Has Been Revealed

The roadmap was surfacing around on Twitter and was shown by Call of Duty, so now we do not need to rely on leaks for content.

The roadmap was revealed in a picture, which showed that we would definitely be getting new map updates, new game modes, new perks and a brand new gulag. The gulag is arguably the best update to come in this new season.

Fans who want to see the picture of the roadmap can do so by following the link down below.

Here is everything revealed in the roadmap for Warzone Season 5:

New map updates: There will now be mobile broadcast stations

New game modes: A new mode called Clash will be coming at some point in the season.

New Perks: Two new perks will be coming to the game, they are Combat Scout and Tempered but Call of Duty have not revealed what they will do.

New Gulag: The New Gulag will be called Rush

Not only will we see all these new changes to Warzone, but we will also be seeing five new weapons coming to the game.

Like rumours suggested, the Tec-9s are coming to Warzone, as well as the EM2, Cane, Marshal and a flamethrower.

When the new season comes out, we will know more about the perks and what exactly the map changes will look like, so be sure to jump into Verdansk as soon as it arrives.

