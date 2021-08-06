Deathloop: Arkane announce first-person shooter has "gone gold"

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of Deathloop have revealed that the game will not be hit with further delays and will be released on schedule.

The upcoming first-person shooter has attracted a lot of interest and intrigue from segments of the gaming community with its unique storyline and interesting visuals that differ from almost any game currently on the market.

XIII, a cartoony first-person shooter released in 2003, is the only title that we think comes close to Deathloop and was recently remastered last year. That being said, Arkane's tale of two main characters stuck in a time-loop with different objectives at hand has really got the community talking.

While Deathloop has suffered several delays, Arkane have made an announcement that will ramp up the excitement levels.

Read more: Deathloop: Release Date, Xbox, PS5, PS4, Gameplay, Review And Everything You Need To Know

Deathloop is ready

"Get ready to break the time-loop on September 14th." Those were the words that added to the caption on Twitter alongside the phrase, "gone gold."

This effectively means that the game is production-ready and preparations are being made for its launch in just over a month.

Deathloop was initially revealed to the globe during E3 2019 and was pencilled in for a release date in December 2020. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic which had a dramatic effect across the entire industry, Bethesda, the developers, decided to push it back until May 2021, and again until September.

This is exciting news regarding one of the most anticipated new launches of the year. While it does not carry the excitement that a new FIFA or Apex Legends season might, from what we have seen so far, the enthusiasm being carried by gamers that are keen to buy this game is second to none and is sure to be a big hit in terms of sales if all goes well.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News