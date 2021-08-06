Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Braun Strowman is in the shape of his life right now following reports that WWE may be interested in bringing the 'Monster Among Men' back to the company.

Taking to social media, Braun Strowman posted his latest workout picture, showing off his jaw-dropping physique.

As can be seen in the comments to Strowman's post, fans are incredibly impressed with how the former Universal Champion looks right now, praising Braun for getting into such good shape.

In the caption to Strowman's picture, which was originally posted to Instagram, the former WWE Superstar explained that he is more motivated than ever to better his physical appearance and his mindset.

This all comes after reports emerged last week indicating that WWE was interested in bringing Braun Strowman back into the company at some point in the near future.

There is no word on if Strowman has been offered a contract by WWE, but reports have suggested that the company decided they wanted to bring him back after hearing about AEW's reported acquisitions of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan.

Again, there is no word on whether or not Strowman is actually going to be returning to WWE, but it certainly seems as if the former World Champion will be in the shape of his career should be decided to come back to WWE.

Braun Strowman was shockingly released by WWE in June 2021. What made Strowman's release even more surprising was that less than a month beforehand, he was in a WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Reports at the time suggested that Strowman was released due to the big-money contract that he was on, so it's plausible to think that WWE could offer Braun a smaller deal if he was to return.

