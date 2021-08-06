FA Cup 2021/22: Fixtures, Dates, Draw, Results, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2021/22 campaign is here and we have all the information you need to know surrounding the FA Cup.

With fans set to return in full capacity this season, the true spirit of competitive football is back and nothing beats the magic of FA Cup action.

From non-league shocks to Wembley Stadium triumphs, fans are treated to exciting, end-to-end action regardless of which round of the competition it is.

Last season, Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City triumphed in the FA Cup final over Chelsea to lift the trophy for the first time in their history - but who will come out on top in 2021/22?

Speaking of history, Arsenal remain the most successful club in the competition after winning the FA Cup 14 times throughout their illustrious career. Manchester United remain a close second with 12 titles.

After launching all the way back in 1871, the FA Cup is now considered as one of the most prestigious trophies in the country.

Here is everything you need to know about the FA Cup 2021/22 campaign:

Dates

Here are the dates for all of the FA Cup rounds for 2021/22:

Extra Preliminary Round - Saturday 7 August 2021

Preliminary Round - Saturday 21 August 2021

First Round Qualifying - Saturday 4 September 2021

Second Round Qualifying - Saturday 18 September 2021

Third Round Qualifying - Saturday 2 October 2021

Fourth Round Qualifying -Saturday 16 October 2021

First Round - Saturday 6 November 2021

Second Round - Saturday 4 December 2021

Third Round - Saturday 8 January 2022

Fourth Round - Saturday 5 February 2022

Fifth Round - Wednesday 2 March 2022

Quarter-Final - Saturday 19 March 2022

Semi-Final - Saturday 16 April 2022

Final - Saturday 14 May 2022

Fixtures

The preliminary rounds of the FA Cup has 180 games with teams at level 8 - 10 participating. Once these are finished, the first round proper will commence.

Once these fixtures start to come through, we will keep this page updated to ensure you are kept up to date with everything happening.

Results

Once the FA Cup action starts - which is Saturday 7 August 2021 with the extra preliminary round - we will update you with all of the results as they come.

Draw

Based off of last season, we expect the draw for the first round proper of the FA Cup 2021/22 campaign to commence on Monday 25 October 2021.

Once we get official confirmation, we will keep you informed.

Odds

Here is the latest betting odds for the favourites to win the FA Cup in the 2021/22 campaign:

So, who do you have as your pick to win the 2021/22 FA Cup?

