Former Formula 1 driver turned pundit Ralf Schumacher has said that he expects more incidents between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to take place in the second half of the campaign.

The summer break is upon us and it gives a chance to pause for breath in what has been a fantastic season of Formula 1 so far.

Hamilton and Verstappen have been going at it hammer and tongs from the first lap at the Bahrain Grand Prix this season, and it is still anyone's guess as to which way the title race is going to go at this point in the campaign.

One thing that seems a little more certain in Ralf's mind, though, is that there will be further incidents between the two championship protagonists, as the ante is upped in the title fight in the second half of the year.

He explained to Sky Deutschland:

“Max Verstappen has been very unlucky twice now, but he has put in an incredible performance so far.

“Even when the Red Bull is not running at optimum levels, he still gets the best out of the car. He’s let Hamilton go by [in the standings], but I don’t think he’ll over-perform in the second half of the season because he’s matured now.

“You’ve seen that all season and it was much needed. Of course, Lewis is trying everything to get him off his guard, but he won’t stand a chance with Max this year.

“For Red Bull, it will be important to concentrate on the essentials and not constantly react to Mercedes’ diversionary tactics.

“I don’t think Lewis and Max have clashed for the last time. The closer it gets in the World Championship, the tougher the pace will be.

“For us as spectators, that’s great because we can look forward to mega-exciting races.”

Certainly, it's been an enthralling season so far and there seems little reason as to why that is going to change for the rest of the campaign, which, as Ralf says, is brilliant for us as spectators and fans.

