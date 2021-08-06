Warzone Season 5: Three New Operators Announced

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Warzone Season 5 will be released next week and Call of Duty has revealed the three new operators that will be coming to the game in the new season.

Verdansk has gone through some big changes since Treyarch took over from Activision, and this has included the map being teleported back to the 1980s as well as red doors appearing which transport you around the map.

Excitement was already quite high for season 5 when a cinematic trailer dropped last week, but now even more has been confirmed by Treyarch.

So much new content will be dropping when season 5 arrives, and by the looks of it, this could be the biggest season yet.

Three New Operators Announced for Warzone Season 5

The Call of Duty community are always treated to different Operators when a new season comes out and players will be able to get their hands on three new operators.

The game will bring out more content related to Operators throughout the season as well, and this is normally new skins for current operators in the game. These will be able to be bought through the COD store.

The three new Operators coming to Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 will be Kitsune (the woman we saw in the cinematic trailer), Stryker and Hudson. The latter two will be available during the season and cannot be unlocked straight away.

No doubt they will be available to unlock via the battle pass which you can buy either with real currency or via Call of Duty coins.

Players with a keen eye will be able to get a sneak peak of what they look like as Treyarch posted an image showing all the content coming to Black Ops and Warzone in season 5. This image can be seen down below.

Treyarch are really treating gamers to a lot of new content, and arguably this is exactly what they need to do as a lot of the community are frustrated with the sheer amount of cheaters plaguing the game.

Hopefully this new season arriving will help the community get rid of this issue and remind players how good Warzone is in the gaming world.

