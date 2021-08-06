Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Natalya may have undergone surgery only last week, but the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has said that she is hoping to be back in the ring within the next month.

Natalya injured her ankle during a tag team match on the July 26 episode of Raw, with the injury being serious enough that it required surgery, something that the WWE star has opened up about while on Table Talk:

“I am two days away from running on the treadmill, so I’m very excited about that. I had screws and stuff drilled into my bone. There were no broken bones, but it needed surgery. For some weird reason, I didn’t feel any pain. And I think it was because we were with fans… hopefully soon. For me, just to be totally transparent, the surgery was Friday. I was walking with no crutches three days later.”

Natalya has made a truly remarkable recovery from surgery, and the former SmackDown Women's Champion has explained that she will be back in the ring in "probably under a month":

“I probably have another week before I get my stitches out. I’ve gotta let my bone heal a little bit. But probably in the next little bit, probably under a month, we’ll see, obviously I still have to get a doctor’s clearance.”

With WWE opting to not have Natalya and Tamina relinquish their Women's Tag Team Championship when Nattie got heard, many fans put two and two together and thought that Natalya wouldn't be out of the ring for too long.

However, to hear that Natalya is hoping to be back in the ring within a month of having surgery is truly remarkable, so hats off to her for being able to make such a speedy recovery.

