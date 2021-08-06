Tokyo Olympics: Who is Krystina Timanovskaya and why has she defected from Belarus?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The IOC have confirmed that two Belarusian coaches have lost their Olympic accreditation after allegedly forcing athlete Krystina Timanovskaya to leave the Games in Tokyo.

Coaches claimed the 24-year-old was removed from the team because of her emotional state, yet Ms Timanovskaya disputes this fact –– stressing she was ousted from the national side because she spoke out online about the “negligence of [her] coaches.”

The sprinter said she felt unsafe and is now in Poland, where she’s been granted a humanitarian visa.

But how did the situation get to this stage? And who is Timanovskaya –– the girl who took a stand against her country?

Who is Krystina Timanovskaya?

Timanovskaya is a sprinter, who was set to take part in the 200m at this year’s Games.

The Belarusian took part in the same event at the 2019 World Championships in Doha but failed to progress beyond the heats.

While specialising in either 100m or 200m events, the Belarusian side tried to get her to run in the 4x400m relay at short notice, after some teammates were found to be unable to compete.

Timanovskaya then posted on her Instagram, complaining about her treatment by coaches, sparking the chain of events that has now unfolded.

What’s happened so far?

The sprinter’s post on social media led to criticism by state media, claiming she lacked team spirit.

Subsequently, Timanovskaya was removed from the Belarusian team, with coaches claiming it was due to her “emotional and psychological state.”

However, Timanovskaya says coaches came into her room and told her to pack her bags and tell people she’d been injured.

On the way to the airport, the Belarusian’s grandmother warned her of the dangers of coming home, having watched local news reports –– instructing Timanovskaya to stay in Japan.

The sprinter managed to show officers a translated plea for help on her phone and was then given police protection, before travelling to Poland on Wednesday.

Now, in today’s latest development, two of the coaches who allegedly forced Timanovskaya home have lost their Olympic accreditation, with an investigation now underway.

The IOC have said this is provisional and that both coaches will be “offered an opportunity to be heard.”

Why has there been so much unrest?

This case has once again cast the spotlight on Belarus, which has been ruled by President Alexander Lukashenko since 1994.

Last year, there were protests over his disputed re-election and nearly 600 Belarusian sportspeople signed an open letter, demanding new elections and an end to police violence.

This caused the government to retaliate by stripping funding for athletes, cutting some from the national team and even detaining them on occasion.

Some of the country’s biggest sports stars, including former tennis world number one Victoria Azarenka, have largely stayed silent on the situation.

The 32-year-old described events as “heartbreaking” but would not be drawn into saying more.

Timanovskaya’s case has further highlighted the corruption within Belarusian athletics and beyond.

Yet, despite the fact this situation appears to run deeper than just a sporting dispute, the 24-year-old has insisted she is “not a political girl” and just wants to focus on running.

“I don’t know anything about politics. I was never in politics,” she told the BBC.

Right now, Timanovskaya just wants to return home to Belarus unharmed, but at this moment it is simply too dangerous.

