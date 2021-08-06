Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE are known for their muscle-bound athletes who entertain millions every week.

As well as pushing themselves to the limit in the ring, they also do so outside of it to transform their bodies.

Here is a list of eight WWE Superstars who’ve dramatically changed their bodies over time.

Rey Mysterio

The master of the 619 is renowned for his high-flying antics and his fast-paced in-ring style. Normally a slenderer wrestler, Mysterio had clearly been putting in the work in the gym a few years back when his body transformation came to light. He can now be found teaming with his son Dominik, who is making waves on Friday Night SmackDown!

The Big Show

If there’s anything more fearsome than a 500-pound giant, it’s a 500-pound giant with abs. Big Show’s new training regime has seen him achieve a leaner body. At the age of 49, Big Show is proving it’s never too late to take your health seriously.

Edge

The Rated R Superstar’s career came to a premature end back in 2011 due to a chronic neck issue, but he was cleared to compete again nine years later. During his time away from the squared circle, Edge focused on his gym work and the benefits show. The 11-time WWE champion looks to be in the best shape of his career.

Braun Strowman

Standing at 6ft 8in, Strowman has always been an imposing figure, but during his main event push, he made the conscious effort to improve his image, and that he did. Strowman now appears a lot more cut, with his bulking arms and crafted pectorals, a truly impressive transformation.

Brock Lesnar

When Lesnar left the WWE to embark upon a career in the UFC in 2008, he had to shed some pounds to reach the promotion’s heavyweight limit of 265 pounds. But having re-joined the WWE in 2012, he appeared to have once again bulked up into the menace WWE fans so fondly recalled him as. Maintaining his mass whilst still toned, Lesnar is one of the most intimidating men to ever set foot in the WWE.

Drew McIntrye

The Scotsman was released from WWE in 2004, only to return in monstrous condition - looking a lot more ripped and vascular. McIntyre is currently enjoying his best ever run in WWE, and he feels his gym work has contributed massively to that.

The Rock

The most electrifying man in all of entertainment, The Rock documents his workouts on his Instagram and needless to say it’s indeed paying off. His dedication to his training is admirable to say the least, and when comparing his body in the WWE during the Attitude Era to now, the difference is night and day.

Jinder Mahal

Perhaps the most drastic of all transformations, The Modern Day Maharaja is almost unrecognisable from his early days in the WWE. Mahal claims he quit drinking, stopped eating junk food and increased his weight exercises to obtain his current physique, and who are we to argue? Mahal is completely shredded and his hard work has been duly rewarded.

