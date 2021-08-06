Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

He may have only returned to the main roster last month, but Finn Balor has revealed that he is hoping to have a third run in NXT before too long.

Speaking with WWE Deutschland on Facebook, Balor noted that while he enjoyed his two runs in NXT, the most recent of which only ended this year, he is hopeful "there will be a third" in the future:

"The two times at NXT, for different reasons have been two of the most beautiful periods of my career, like personally and professionally. I feel like I grow so much in NXT, I really feel a part of the team. It feels like a bond amongst the guys that are there, you know? And not only the guys in the ring but the stuff behind the scenes and the producers and the trainers and that’s something that I really feel attached to and really feel passionate about and I know I’ve had two runs there and hopefully in the future there will be a third."

Finn Balor signed for WWE in 2014, winning the NXT Championship later that year. He would go on to perform for the Black and Gold brand until 2016, before leaving for the main roster.

Injuries and stop-start pushes hampered Balor's initial run on the main roster, with the Irishman returning to NXT for another run towards the end of 2019, winning the NXT Championship for the second time the following year.

Balor then returned to the main roster on the July 16 episode of Friday Night SmackDown this year, which was the first WWE main roster show with live fans in attendance since March 2020.

The former Universal Champion will seemingly be used pretty well on the main roster, being immediately inserted into the main event scene on SmackDown alongside John Cena and Roman Reigns.

You can watch every single episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will feature the next chapter of Finn Balor's second main roster run, live in the UK on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News