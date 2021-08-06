Black Ops Cold War Season 5: New Zombies Content Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Black Ops Cold War Season 5 is going to be available to play next week and all the fresh Zombies content coming to the game has been revealed.

An abundance of new content arrives when a new season drops, including weapons, operators, new multiplayer maps as well as new content for Zombies.

With the new season days away, Treyarch have revealed everything coming to the game to build the excitement of the Call of Duty community.

New Zombies content is on its way; players will be wanting to jump onto Black Ops Cold War as soon as the new season comes out.

New Zombies Content Revealed for Black Ops Cold War Season 5:

Players will be over the moon to hear that a bunch of new content is coming to Zombies and specifically to Outbreak.

One of the most intriguing things coming to season 5 Zombies is a new perk called Death Perception. This perk has tiers and as you unlock more tiers you can have more abilities with the perk. Here are the tiers:

Tier I: The Minimap update rate increases

Tier II: Enemies give danger indicators when behind the Player

Tier III: You Gain 20% more looted salvage

Tier IV: increase armour penetration damage by 10%

Tier V: Nearby chests, resources and item drops are key lined (shown) through walls

Alongside this perk there is a new field upgrade called Tesla Storm, but what this does is currently unknown. We also have a new Outbreak objective called transport.

There is a new Outbreak region called collateral, and players will be able to drive a tank in the game, but what excites us most is that a grapple gun will be coming to Outbreak and this gives players a completely new and unique way to escape the Zombies.

There is so much content coming to the Zombies game mode in season 5, and all of it looks to make the game much better and a lot more exciting. Zombies, tanks and grapple guns will create a lot of great COD clips that will for sure be uploaded to YouTube for all of the community to see.

Make sure to jump onto Black Ops Cold War as soon as the season arrives to get playing all this new content as soon as possible.

