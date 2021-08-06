Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Kimi Raikkonen has said that he has not yet thought about his future in the sport past the end of this season with his contract with Alfa Romeo up at the end of the current Formula 1 campaign.

An ever-popular figure in the F1 paddock, it'll be a said day when the Finn eventually hangs up his driving gloves but, with him turning 42 in October, there is every chance that this year could indeed be his last in the sport.

Over the years, however, we've seen the Finn regularly agreeing to just one-year length deals as he doesn't see too much point in planning any further ahead - particularly in Formula 1 - and so with him in a similar situation again this time around, there's no real reason to suggest that he wouldn't extend for at least one more campaign to see what 2022's new rules and regulations have to offer.

He admits himself, though, that he's not overly thought about things so far and, in typical Kimi style, he's feeling pretty laid back about it all, whilst also reflecting on what he feels has been a tough season up until now.

"I don't know, I mean I haven't really thought much about it yet and I'm waiting to see what happens. I'm not stressed about anything. We'll see what happens," he said to Motorsport-Total.

"There have been no highs, only lows.

"But that's where we are at the moment. At some tracks we can be tenth or ninth, but most of the time we just don't make it."

It has been hard going for Alfa this season as they've been towards the back and Kimi has found Saturdays particularly hard with him often getting knocked out in Q1.

He's had a couple of race incidents, too, most notably in Austria and Portugal that threw up some question marks but he's also still shown great racecraft at other times to get his Alfa up the field, and so it seems a decision that could yet go either way.

News Now - Sport News