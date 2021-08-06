Gran Turismo 7: When will the Open Beta take place?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

While Gran Turismo 7 has yet to be officially announced, there is plenty of buzz around what the gaming community can expect from Sony.

Leaks surfaced online recently regarding a possible beta taking place at an unknown date which would be the first virtual racing sim under the Japanese organisation's umbrella for PlayStation 5, which is set to head to head with Microsoft's Forza Horizon 5 which is due out later this year.

Sony's first console, the PS1, was boosted dramatically back in the late 1990s by the release of the first Gran Turismo title, which was voted as the best game of the franchise according to its Metacritic score.

That being said, huge expectations are on the developers' shoulders, in light of the release of its new console and with many hoping for an improvement from Gran Turismo Sport which did not impress too many gamers.

Gran Turismo 7 Beta

Like we are seeing with a lot of new titles these days, particularly with Halo Infinite and Back 4 Blood, the respective developers are keen to receive and acknowledge community feedback regarding smoothness and rely on them to spot any potential bugs or glitches in-game.

Gran Turismo 7 is expected to be no different and after the recent leak, we believe Sony will follow suit with some of their competitors.

That being said, no details have been confirmed at this time regarding when the Open Beta will take place.

We will update you as soon as more information emerges over the coming months, with the game not expected to be released until at least December 2022 for both PS5 and PS4.

