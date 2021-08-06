Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

SummerSlam is starting to hot up now, with WWE announcing that The Usos will be defending their SmackDown Tag Team Championship at the show against The Mysterio Family.

The show, which is slated to take place in Las Vegas on August 21, will see The Usos defend their titles for the first time against Dominik and Rey Mysterio, who they beat to win the belts at Money in the Bank last month.

The news was confirmed on social media last night ahead of tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The news was also confirmed by WWE on its official website, writing:

The family warfare rages on at SummerSlam when The Usos defend their SmackDown Tag Team Championship against Rey & Dominik Mysterio.

There is no shortage of animosity between these two teams, dating back to when The Usos won the titles from the Mysterios at WWE Money in the Bank. Since then, a battle of one-upmanship has unfolded on SmackDown, starting when Jey Uso gave the assist to his brother, Jimmy, in a victory over Dominik.

The Mysterios bounced back in a big way the following week, as Dominik used the very same trick to provide an assist of his own to his dad as a means for Rey to earn a singles victory against Jimmy.

As Rey continues to try and show his son the path to true superstardom in WWE, they will have a chance to shine once again as SmackDown’s brightest tag team. But can they get it done against the seven-time Tag Team Champions?

This is not the only match announced for SummerSlam, with the following bouts also confirmed to be taking place at the pay-per-view later this month:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. John Cena - Universal Championship

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Goldberg - WWE Championship

Nikki A.S.H. (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair - Raw Women's Championship

You can watch SummerSlam in the US on Peacock and in all other international markets on the WWE Network. You can also watch in the UK on BT Sport Box Office.

