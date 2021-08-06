Man United transfer pursuit of title winner set to go "right down to deadline"

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier could still move to Manchester United this summer, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

What's the latest news involving Kieran Trippier?

Trippier, who is believed to be valued at around £30m by Atletico, has been linked with a move to Old Trafford throughout the summer, and he appears to be keen to return to England in the coming weeks.

It has been reported that the right-back is willing to wait until the end of the transfer window to secure his transfer to the 13-time Premier League champions.

What has O'Rourke said about Trippier?

Speaking on The Football Terrace, O'Rourke acknowledged that United's pursuit of Trippier could go down to the wire but claimed that the English giants may still get the deal over the line before the end of the month.

O'Rourke said: “I think this one’s probably going to go right on down to deadline, I think for the Kieran Trippier one, and I think he’s more than happy for that. He’s ready for the green light to make this move to Old Trafford. He’s just waiting for the thumbs up from his representatives and from Atletico Madrid that a deal has been agreed and he will make his way to Old Trafford.

“So, still hope for United that they can get this deal done but until they up that offer, Atletico Madrid are not willing to do business.”

Should United change stance and meet Atletico's asking price?

It would probably be best for United to remain patient for the moment.

£30m is a large sum of money for a player who is now 30 years of age. Furthermore, it could be argued that United do not urgently need a right-back this summer, given that they already have Aaron Wan-Bissaka filling this role.

With this in mind, United should bide their time and hope that Atletico lower their asking price in the closing weeks of the transfer window.

How does Trippier differ from Aaron Wan-Bissaka?

United's current right-back, Wan-Bissaka, seems to hold the edge over Trippier when it comes to his defensive work.

As per WhoScored, Wan-Bissaka bettered the Atletico defender when it came to tackles per game (2.6 to 2.2), interceptions per match (1.8 to 1.4) and blocks per game (0.5 to 0.1) last season.

However, Trippier, who won La Liga with Atletico last term, appears to be a better option from an offensive perspective, as in 2020/21 he registered more assists (6 to 4) and more key passes per game (1.2 to 0.9) than Wan-Bissaka.

This highlights how Trippier would bring a different skill set to United if he does join the Red Devils later this summer.

