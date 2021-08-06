Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lionel Messi's imminent departure from Barcelona has rocked the world of football this week, sending reverberations around the globe.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed that the Argentina superstar will leave the club this summer amid reported interest from Juventus, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG have emerged as frontrunners to land the talented Argentine after the La Liga giants failed to agree a new contract with their former captain and club legend.

A move to the Parc des Princes would see the forward reunite with former Barca teammate and close friend Neymar Jr, who moved to the Ligue 1 outfit in August 2017 in a mega-money move to the French capital.

In their heyday, attacking duo Messi and Neymar were the most creative, visionary, but also the most deadly combination in world football.

Together with former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez, the trio formed part of what is considered by many to be the greatest strike force in football history - and the results were simply breathtakingly brilliant during their time playing together.

Scoring goals left right and centre en route to a historic treble win under former manager Luis Enrique in 2015, the numbers are simply mind-blowing.

Messi himself scored an incredible 58 goals, with Neymar notching 39 and Suarez adding 25 - 122 in total - and the trio also contributed 66 assists.

Should you need to jog your memory, why not check out the following highlight-reel montage, which shows a compilation of Messi and Neymar's best bits at the Nou Camp.

Lionel Messi & Neymar Jr: The best of the best, via Wouva

Neymar has certainly made no secret of his admiration for Messi, having previously described his former teammate as 'the best player in the world'.

"Honestly, it's difficult, very difficult for me to talk about Messi, because it was very special for me at Barcelona, I say this to everybody," he told Rede Globo's Esporte Espetacular (via Latestly).

"At the moment when I needed the most support, the best player in the world arrived and gave me a hand. He said, 'Come here, I'm here to help you,'" he added, in the interview which was carried out last year.

